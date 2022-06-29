Stefan Ratchford signs new Warrington Wolves contract

Warrington Wolves’ Stefan Ratchford has signed a new two-year deal to stay at the club until the end of 2024.

The versatile England international is currently in his testimonial season at the Wolves, having first joined from Salford Red Devils in 2012.

Now the 33-year-old, who has featured at fullback and in the halves this season, has secured a new contract which will take him to 13 years at Warrington.

“Stef’s a great player and person, who’s dyed in the wool here at Warrington,” said Wolves head coach Daryl Powell.

“I’m delighted he’s chosen to stay. He’s a high-quality player who can play in a number of key positions.”

Ratchford said: “I’m over the moon to be staying with the club.

“My time here so far has absolutely flown by. To have been here for 11 seasons and going on to be 13 now is quite surreal.”