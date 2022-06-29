Warrington Wolves’ crushing blow as extent of Joe Philbin injury revealed

Warrington Wolves forward Joe Philbin has been ruled out for the rest of the year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Philbin was forced off with a serious knee issue in Warrington’s win over Hull FC last Friday.

The prop revealed on social media that he would not play again in 2022 and Warrington head coach Daryl Powell has now confirmed that he suffered an ACL injury.

Surgery will be required this week and the England international will miss not only the rest of the Wolves’ season, but the World Cup this autumn and likely the beginning of next year as well.

“It’s hugely disappointing for him and for us,” Powell told the Warrington Guardian. “He’s just been getting into some good form, was working hard and was desperate to have a crack at the World Cup.”