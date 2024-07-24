Steve McNamara hints at two new players in Catalans Dragons side for Hull FC clash

STEVE MCNAMARA has hinted that there could be two new faces – well, one rather old – in the Catalans Dragons side for their Super League fixture against Hull FC on Saturday night.

With Dolphins prop forward Jarrod Wallace joining the French club as a replacement for the sacked Siosiua Taukeiaho and former Catalans veteran Sam Tomkins coming out of retirement, there could be a new look to the Dragons side for that fixture.

And, it’s perhaps fair to say that Catalans need fresh blood given their disappointing 24-18 loss to Castleford Tigers at the weekend.

The Dragons trailed 18-0 at one stage before clawing their way back to level at 18-18. However, a late Tex Hoy try condemned the Dragons to defeat.

And, McNamara was asked about Wallace and Tomkins in his post-match press conference at The Jungle on Sunday.

“Potentially they will come in, we will wait and see how the week pans out as it is a short turnaround to get back to France,” McNamara said.

“We will see when Jarrod arrives and what kind of shape he is in before making a decision and we will see how Sam trains.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast