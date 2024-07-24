Rohan Smith breaks silence on Leeds Rhinos exit and if he should have been given more time at Super League club

ROHAN SMITH believes he still possessed the long-term vision that could have built something special at Leeds Rhinos in the future.

Smith was axed by the Rhinos last month after two-and-a-half years in charge of the West Yorkshire club following a run of disappointing results.

Leeds still remain outside of the Super League play-offs, with new head coach Brad Arthur having his work cut out to try and engineer a mid-season revival to make the top six.

For Smith, however, he believes he had the long-term vision that fit the club.

What did Smith make of his exit from Leeds?

“I understand the club has got to make the decisions they see fit for the club,” Smith told League Express.

“During my time at the club, we were working towards a long-term vision and that included the present as well which showed with the run to the Grand Final in 2022.

“In 2023, we were largely competitive during a disrupted season. The start of 2024, we had been in every contest and had played some really good footy.

“But, we hadn’t done well enough often enough for the powers-that-be.”

So does Smith believe he should have been given more time?

“There was a long-term vision we were working towards and I think we were halfway into a season with a new group.

“There were a lot of new, key players in the group and we hadn’t yet fully gelled to what we were capable of.

“I still believe that this year Leeds will have every chance of being successful for a new coach and there is a battalion of young players that are just behind them which is exciting for the club.”

What’s Smith been up to since his departure from Headingley?

“It’s been an interesting time, you don’t plan for these things. I had a week at home to reflect on it and then I went to America for a week to clear my head and catch up with a few people,” Smith continued.

“The last couple of weeks, I have been connecting with people around the game, both here and at home.

“I’ve spending a lot of time with the family which is what you don’t usually get as a coach – a two week undistracted break.

“I’ve tried to make the most of it but it’s a bit of a weird feeling.”

