Student game is a missed opportunity for rugby league

ABE KERR examines the current standing of the University game 30 years after he graduated and how it can be a major area for both geographical and commercial expansion.

CARDIFF, Staffordshire, Bedford, St Mary’s Twickenham may seem like a random collection of places.

However, what connects them is that they are now either defunct or seriously diminished Rugby League-playing institutions in non-heartland areas, which were once very successful in the Student Rugby League (SRL).

At a time when the sport is at the crossroads of a huge retrenchment vs expansion dilemma, this seems especially relevant. In reality, the University branch of the sport can offer a halfway house scenario if managed correctly over the next five to ten years.

Triggering interest

I am from Suffolk and it was the Wigan team of the late 1980s which triggered my obsession with the sport and prompted me to target northern universities in order to be assured of playing the sport.

During my time in Manchester from 1990 to 1994 (initially) at Manchester Polytechnic and then from 1993 rebranded as the Metropolitan University, the SRL was relentlessly administered and championed by former Rugby League and union legend Bev Risman.

He handed over the reins to Niel Wood in 1996 and, on his passing in 2023, the number of former SRL players crediting him with mentoring and many other areas of support was startling. This included names who are well known for their achievements in Rugby League, such as Mick Hogan, Hector McNeil and Neil Tunnicliffe.

My experience of knowing Bev was also life changing, with him giving me my first opportunity, post-graduation, as marketing assistant for the 1995 Rugby League World Cup and then as community marketing manager for London Broncos.

In between, I was tournament organiser and then Director for the 1996 Student World Cup and was commissioned to compile a report on spectator attitudes to the launch of Super League in 1996 from 10,000 returned fan questionnaires.

Fertile ground

According to the 2023/4 University Rugby League Impact Report compiled by BUCS, there were 41 universities playing Rugby League with 48 active teams last season. This equates to 1,400 male and 175 female players. This is approximately 15% of the adult male players and 10% of females nationally.

To have such a good share of the adult playing base is impressive but considerably down on the 60+ institutions and 70+ teams of my era, which would have been more like 20% of the overall adult male playing numbers.

Universities are fertile recruitment grounds for Rugby League as many former rugby union players want to do something different and non-rugby players are attracted to the simplicity of the sport and welcoming ways of the clubs at Freshers Fayres.

As an example, when I joined Manchester there was a very socially focused squad of around 17 players. By the end of my second year we had two teams, more than 40 players and we won the National 7s. At least 40% of these players were new to the sport.

I can unashamedly say that this upsurge in numbers was due to my obsession with involving everyone I could in the sport, including gym goers, a former motocross rider, footballers and rugby union players from Ireland, South Africa and the USA.

We also had an influx of players who played for the likes of Waterhead, Saddleworth Rangers and Wigan St Pats, who were entranced by the fantastic all-round offering. Such experienced players in the spine of a University Rugby League team make a huge difference as it’s not especially common.

Ignored by the game

Whilst in Manchester, I spent two seasons playing for Langworthy in the North West Counties and three years for Eccles in the National Conference and loved the experience, despite being considered an anomaly by many of my team-mates.

I calculate that since I graduated in 1994 around 12,000 University Rugby League players have done likewise. But they have not been actively coveted by the hierarchy of the sport. We could argue about why this is such a big thing.

However, let’s turn it around and look at where Rugby League suffers compared to the likes of rugby union and cricket.

A key area is patronage. A wealthy person may develop an affinity for a sport and so may contribute to it. Many of these graduates have gone on to have very successful careers where they hold positions of authority and persuasion.

I still see a group of about six university friends who I met through University Rugby League for annual walking (and socialising) trips. Two of them are millionaires yet invest their time in Liverpool and Manchester United.

One posted the 2023 Salford Community initiative on his LinkedIn profile and a contact of his anonymously donated £10,000. This represents just one example of the latent interest which exists.

Leaving the game

In addition to slipping the net commercially, most of the 350 to 400 graduating players who are mostly aged 21to 24 leave the sport as players at that point. This is because they’ve had a fantastic Rugby League experience but either move to an area where Rugby League isn’t played or think of it as almost a ‘moment in time’.

With structured databasing and regular contact they could receive jobs bureau information and promotions for events such as the Grand Final or Challenge Cup to stay engaged in it.

Over the past 30 years, attempts have been made to have a structured Alumni organisation. I was involved in one in the 1995 but the timing wasn’t right for it to fly.

However, that initiative did give rise to Hector McNeil launching the London Skolars, which was aimed at former SRL players living in the capital. I had two playing stints with them in 1995/6 and 2002/3.

In 1998 Alan Robinson launched Coventry Bears with a similar goal in mind and other sides have been formed in Manchester and Leeds. There is ad hoc Alumni activity around both the Challenge Cup and Grand Final with up to 100 former players attending Club Wembley and the Reds Café respectively.

Leeds trailblazers

The generational value is currently perfectly displayed at Leeds Beckett University (LBU).

My son is a third year and ‘Posh Josh’ as he’s called by his team-mates has commanded a second-row spot in the best student team in the country, keeping others with high-level playing experience out of the team. He played at Ampthill Hornets and then Bedford Tigers Academy to create an appetite for playing it. Also in the team are James Evans and Lucas Child, who are sons of Dave and Matt, who were opponents of mine in the early 90s at Staffordshire and Leeds Beckett respectively. Jamie Peacock’s son Lewis also plays prop for LBU.

Leeds Rhinos have had a barren spell trophy wise in recent years by such a huge club’s high standards. However, the Rhinos are trailblazers under the stewardship of Gary Hetherington. Over the past year, I have been using my 20 or more years in talent identification and being an agent for their exclusive benefit. I have been looking at the burgeoning Super BUCS University rugby union competition, which features many former Premiership Academy and England age-group player and looking at players from other markets such as the Gallagher Premiership and RFU Championship.

Many Premiership clubs play very few inter-academy games, encouraging young players to attend University to play and obtain a degree.

This could this be a pointer for University Rugby League to replicate. Last season 172 players left the Premiership and only 76 were recruited from elsewhere or moved club within the competition.

With the Championship now pretty much part-time, Rugby League is an attractive proposition to young rugby union players who feel their path is blocked in the sport.

Leeds have signed the McCormack brothers and Oscar Brown from rugby union over the past 18 months and I have had a number of conversations with some of the best BUCS players.

My role with Leeds also extended to promoting the Varsity Match between LBU and University of Leeds, which was played at Headingley as a curtain-raiser to the London Broncos match on May 3rd.

Encouragingly it was attended by many of the RFL and BUCS hierarchy and former University player and current explorer Steve Hill MBE was guest speaker.

Setting a template

Leeds Rhinos Scholarship coach Mark Butterill coaches the LBU team, which has beaten previously invincible Northumbria University twice this season to become the best side nationally and has received huge accolades from BUCS for the way its Rugby League programme is operated.

BUCS, Gary Hetherington and Jamie Jones-Buchanan at Leeds see the relationship between LBU and the Super League club as being a template for other professional Rugby League clubs to follow. The commercial relationships are already there, as seen in the likes of University of Chester (Warrington Wolves), Huddersfield University (Huddersfield Giants), University of Salford (Salford Red Devils) University of Hull (Hull FC and KR).

A relative lack of University Rugby League insight currently exists in the marketing and administration departments of the RFL. This means that its overall current and potential value is not being assessed from a position of knowledge. In order for this to happen a designated role needs creating with a suitably experienced person fulfilling it.

Leeds Rhinos have started the ball rolling and now need the sport to step up and continue the momentum of the playing and commercial expansion opportunity University Rugby League presents.