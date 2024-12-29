Edinburgh Giants and Sheffield Eagles join Wheelchair Super League

EDINBURGH GIANTS and Sheffield Eagles will join the Wheelchair Super League next year after successful applications.

The entry of Edinburgh, who were only formed at the beginning of 2023, means Scotland will have a top-flight Rugby League side for the first time.

And Sheffield’s elevation, following their Championship title triumph in 2024, takes Super League up to seven teams.

That will expand further to eight in 2026, when Warrington will also re-join the top division.

Edinburgh have been handed a daunting first match, at home to champions Leeds Rhinos on the weekend of 21-22 June, while Sheffield begin away at Wigan Warriors

Martyn Gill, the Giants’ founder, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Super League from 2025 and in doing so becoming the first ever Scottish representative in the competition.

“It’s hard to believe the club started less than two years ago and most of the squad are still brand new to the sport, but a lot of hard work has gone in both on and off the pitch.

“We appreciate it’s going to be a massive step up and we know we need to adopt a long-term vision and plan, but we are excited by the challenge that awaits.”

David Butler, chair of trustees for the Eagles Foundation, said: “We lost every game we played in our debut season in 2022.

“Through perseverance and determination, our core group of players have steadily improved, resulting in being crowned champions in an undefeated 2024 campaign.”

Halifax Panthers – who lost this year’s Grand Final – Hull FC and London Roosters complete the line-up of Super League, which will have a new structure in 2025.

Each club will play all the other teams once, either home or away, in the first stage, before the division splits into top-four and bottom-three competitions leading up to a Grand Final on Sunday, September 28 at Manchester Basketball Centre.

Wheelchair Super League fixtures

Round One (June 21/22): Edinburgh v Leeds, London v Halifax, Wigan v Sheffield.

Round Two (July 5/6): Edinburgh v Wigan, Halifax v Hull, Sheffield v London.

Round Three (July 12/13): Edinburgh v Halifax, Hull v Sheffield, Leeds v Wigan.

Round Four (July 19/20): London v Edinburgh, Sheffield v Leeds, Wigan v Hull.

Round Five (August 2/3): Hull v Edinburgh, Leeds v London, Wigan v Halifax.

Round Six (August 9/10): Halifax v Sheffield, Leeds v Hull, London v Wigan.

Round Seven (August 16/17): Halifax v Leeds, Hull v London, Sheffield v Edinburgh.