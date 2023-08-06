Sunday Super League: Wakefield go bottom with Hull FC hammering, Salford lose seven in a row and Leeds disappoint against Leigh

THREE games took place this Sunday afternoon in Super League.

Leeds Rhinos hosted Leigh Leopards whilst Wakefield Trinity travelled to Hull FC and St Helens took on Salford Red Devils.

Here is how all three games panned out:

Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards

Leeds should have registered an early try with the hosts enjoying the majority of field position and territory, but it was the Leopards that struck first when Edwin Ipape forced his way over on 22 minutes. Ben Reynolds, however, couldn’t convert as Leigh led 4-0.

That being said, Leeds hit back just after the half-hour when Jarrod O’Connor scampered over from dummy-half. Rhyse Martin converted to send the Rhinos into a 6-4 lead.

For the rest of the half it was nip and tuck as the score remained the same heading into the sheds.

Half-time: Leeds 6-4 Leigh

It’s fair to say that the Leopards had been given a talking to at half-time by head coach Adrian Lam with Tom Amone forcing his way over off an Ipape pass. Reynolds’ conversion sent Leigh into a 10-6 lead.

And the halfback was on target just before the hour when Leeds’ Luis Roberts was found guilty of a high tackle on Gareth O’Brien.

12-6 down and Leeds had to score next. And they almost did just that with O’Connor flying over from acting half once again only for video referee Liam Moore to judge the hooker had knocked on over the line.

The Leopards, meanwhile, were clinical and O’Brien’s drop-goal with six minutes remaining ensured victory with a 13-6 win.

Full-time: Leeds 6-13 Leigh

Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity

Hull started the brighter of the two sides, winger Adam Swift crossing early on with Jake Clifford converting to make it 6-0.

Both sides were concerned, however, when Wakefield star Samisoni Langi was stretchered off with what looked like a serious injury just after the midway point in the first-half.

Following the lengthy stoppage, Hull had their second four-pointer when Carlos Tuimavave went over. Clifford was again on target for a 12-0 lead.

That was how the score remained as the half-time whistle blew.

Half-time: Hull FC 12-0 Wakefield

The Black and Whites continued their ascendancy after the half-time break as Cam Scott dotted down. Clifford’s conversion made it 18-0

It was two tries in two minutes when Jordan Lane crossed with Clifford’s boot sending Hull into a 24-0 lead.

Wakefield did manage to get back into the game with Innes Senior grabbing his fifth try in two games. Will Dagger, however, couldn’t convert as the Black and Whites led 24-4.

But, that did little but stem the tide as Darnell McIntosh crossed in the corner. Clifford made it 30-4 with the boot on the hour.

And McIntosh and Clifford had six more points between them with seven minutes go as Hull simply proved too strong for their opponents, with Joe Lovodua just grabbing a try before the end. Clifford maintained his perfect record with the boot to round off the scoring at 42-4.

Full-time: Hull FC 42-4 Wakefield

Salford Red Devils vs St Helens

Mark Percival got the ball rolling with a penalty inside the opening exchanges, but Kallum Watkins hit back instantly for Salford. Marc Sneyd’s conversion made it 6-2.

And Sneyd was on target again moments later after Ryan Brierley caught a chipped kick for a superb score. The Salford halfback continued to keep the scoreboard ticking with a penalty as the hosts led 14-2.

Sneyd was on top form with the boot and his drop-goal on the hooter sent the Red Devils into a 15-2 lead at the break.

Half-time: Salford 15-2 St Helens

After half-time, Deon Cross was sent to the sinbin for a professional foul on Jonny Lomax. And with Saints a man up, Matty Lees crashed over. Percival converted to reduce the deficit to seven at 15-8.

And the comeback was well and truly on when Tommy Makinson made the pressure count just after the hour. Percival converted to bring Saints back to within one at 15-14.

By now Salford couldn’t live with the Saints’ momentum and Jack Welsby took the visitors back into the lead with ten minutes to go. Percival couldn’t convert as Paul Wellens’ side led 18-15.

And Saints held on for a priceless victory with an understrength team.

Full-time: Salford 15-18 St Helens