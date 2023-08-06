Wakefield Trinity reserves star taken to hospital with serious head injury as Super League club provides update

WAKEFIELD TRINITY reserves star Ed Hunter was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the Super League club’s clash with their Hull FC reserves counterparts yesterday afternoon.

After half an hour the game was abandoned with Hull leading 6-0, following a serious head injury to young Trinity fullback, Ed Hunter.

The club has since updated with the news that Hunter is now home and is recovering from what ended up being a bad concussion.

The following message was sent from the Wakefield coaches around the club’s camp following their top tier professionalism with handling the situation. Trinity have also sent their thanks to Hull FC’s medical staff for their efforts in handling the situation also.

The message reads: “Good Evening. Just providing an update on Ed, as we know a few of you have been asking.

“He’s home now, safe and sound with his family, sleeping it off.

“We’ve spoken as a staff, and we were immensely proud of how you all conducted yourselves today. You were respectful, gave him and his family space and waited patiently for our amazing medical staff to hand him over to the ambulance service. Thank you.”

Everyone at League Express passes on their well-wishes to Ed Hunter.