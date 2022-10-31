Sunday’s World Cup attendances revealed as Samoa, Lebanon and Tonga run riot

YESTERDAY’s World Cup clashes saw a lot of one-sided games – perhaps more than what was expected prior to Sunday dinnertime.

Lebanon went up first against Jamaica with a high-scoring win for the Cedars predicted and Michael Cheika’s men, led by Mitchell Moses and Khaled Rajeb, were fully deserving of a 74-12 thrashing against the Reggae Warriors at the Leigh Sports Village.

5,006 people flocked to Leigh Leopards’ Leigh Sports Village and they were treated to an awesome display of Lebanese rugby league.

Wind the clock forward an hour and Tonga took on the Cook Islands at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough for the first ever game of rugby league held at the football venue.

8,342 people flocked to Teeside to watch Tonga absolutely hammer the Kukis 92-10 in one of the most surprising results of the World Cup so far.

Last but not least, Samoa took on France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington with the winner going through to the World Cup quarter-finals.

And it was Samoa that took the spoils – again in rampant fashion as Matt Parish’s men inflicted a heavy 62-4 defeat on the French.

6,756 supporters filled the Halliwell Jones to watch Samoa at their very best to set up an intriguing clash against Tonga in the quarter-finals.