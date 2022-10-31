Ex-St Helens star Luke Thompson and former Leeds Rhinos target reportedly ‘in the firing line’

MUCH has been made of the Canterbury Bulldogs in recent weeks given one of the shock bombshells which came out of the club last week.

That news came from veteran captain Josh Jackson who made the surprising decision to retire, freeing up over half a million dollars’ worth of salary cap.

That being said, there have been inklings that General Manager of the Bulldogs, Phil Gould, will still have to shed more players in order to ease salary cap pressures.

As such, the Daily Telegraph had written: “The likes of Luke Thompson, Corey Allan and Kyle Flanagan are in the firing line.”

Thompson’s future has been one that has been up in the air for a while now despite the fact that he captained the Bulldogs for a while in 2022 after being linked with a move to Wests Tigers during the season.

Meanwhile, Flanagan had been linked with the Leeds Rhinos during the midway point of the 2022 season following the departure of Richard Agar as head coach.

That was because Flanagan and his father Shane had been linked as a father/son duo package, but Leeds ended up choosing Rohan Smith – and what a decision that was considering he steered the Rhinos to the Super League Grand Final after a dismal start to the year.

Thompson is currently on England duty at the World Cup and has impressed thoroughly on his return to UK shores, but he has also revealed that he has ‘unfinished business’ Down Under.