Super League 2023 Season Review: Leeds Rhinos

Super League: 8th (P27 W12 L15 F535 L534 PD+1 Pts24); Challenge Cup: Round 6

THE HOPE

Fresh from a thrilling ride to their first Grand Final in five years at the end of 2022 under Rohan Smith, Leeds supporters had reason to believe that their team was finally on the up again and could reclaim a place at the top end of the table.

THE REALITY

The Rhinos look further away from the perch they once occupied than ever before.

This season was a struggle almost from start to finish, from a walloping defeat on the opening day to Warrington, through to successive thrashings towards its end by Wigan and Catalans.

Worst of all was the soap-opera nature of it all. From former captain Kruise Leeming’s exit to Nene Macdonald going AWOL on the other side of the world, with the sudden axing of Blake Austin in between, it was certainly never dull, and usually not pretty either.

Certain events were out of their control, like Zane Tetevano suffering a stroke in training or their late-season injury list, but plenty of things were.

A recruitment strategy that prioritised youth and inexperience came back to bite them badly – they needed to go bigger and bolder to close what is clearly a chasm to the top clubs’ squads.

It wasn’t a season without highs, like thrilling wins in the early weeks of the year against St Helens and Catalans, a ridiculous comeback win away at Wigan, and a 54-0 triumph over Huddersfield.

But the lows – not just those thrashings, but two defeats to Castleford and handing Wakefield their first win – were greater and more numerous, and are ultimately what will stick in the memory alongside the off-field drama.

BEST PLAYERS

Cameron Smith continues to develop into a true leader for Leeds and the loose-forward had another excellent season.

Always putting his hand up, Smith made 996 Super League tackles – the second-highest of any player in the division – while taking 448 carries, in the top ten across the competition.

Rhyse Martin, too, could always be depended upon, whether it was in the back row, at centre, or even playing stand-off.

His ten tries – only one behind top scorer Ash Handley – were handy alongside the typical kicking accuracy that delivered 77 goals.

And before the chain of events, staying in Australia beyond the birth of his child, that saw him be released by the club, Nene Macdonald had been a standout.

The dangerous centre was the pick of a questionable batch of signings for 2023, but now takes his talents to Salford.

IN QUOTES

“It is my understanding that this move suits the coach’s wishes and I know this is how things go in professional sport.” Kruise Leeming on his shock exit from Leeds to join Gold Coast Titans, with Leeds coach Rohan Smith insisting that Leeming had in fact requested a release.

“I remember everything. I was the first one out on the field, had a spring in my step, ready to crack on with the session. I missed about three plays in a basic drill. I spoke to a team-mate and he noticed I was slurring my words. Then I couldn’t feel my tongue and my mouth. That’s when the episode started kicking in. I was kicking the ground and stuff like that. The medical staff saw what was going on, then the ambulance came… It was scary. You don’t know what’s going on until you’re told you’ve had a stroke.” Zane Tetevano recalled the stroke he suffered in training.

“It’s a process. People don’t want to hear about rebuilding and transitions around this club, but that is the reality. There have been lots of players off contract in the last few years, and players who are coming and going. Cohesion and chemistry and building takes time.” Rohan Smith warned there was no quick fix for Leeds after their thrashing by Wigan.

IN NUMBERS

6 seasons in a row without a top-four finish for Leeds.

1945 was the year when Leeds last lost by 50 points or more at home, until their humiliation by Wigan.

3 yellow cards for prop Sam Lisone, more than any other Super League player.

HIGHLIGHT

Leeds beat all of Super League’s eventual top-three finishers in the first three months of the season, but none so emphatically – and against the odds – as Wigan in June.

When Zane Tetevano was sent off for a high tackle on the stroke of half-time, the Rhinos trailed 14-6 at the DW Stadium.

What followed was remarkable, as they scored six second-half tries – from Tom Holroyd, Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith and Liam Tindall, to win 40-18.

LOWLIGHT

In sharp contrast to four months earlier, it was Leeds being torn to shreds by the Warriors in September.

Their nine-try, 50-0 Headingley defeat was the worst at home in 73 years, well and truly drawing a line under their remaining play-off hopes.

Seven days later, the Rhinos were beaten 61-0 at Catalans, their first successive nillings since 1991, ensuring the season would end in hugely depressing fashion.

PICTURE OF THE SEASON

The Burrow family helped present Sky Sports’ coverage of Leeds v Huddersfield, and Macy had a surprise for Barrie McDermott (above).

