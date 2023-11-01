The Garry Schofield Column: Rugby League in danger of losing support under club grading

SO we can now start to ‘re-imagine’ Rugby League from 2025 onwards – and many don’t like what they see.

And hasn’t the fall-out from the release of IMG’s initial club gradings been entirely predictable?

It was always going to be the case that the clubs who don’t like their position in the ‘table’ would kick off.

They are clearly going to look after their own interests, and you can’t blame them for trying to get the best outcome for themselves, particularly when the governing body doesn’t seem to have the cahunas to force them to accept what they’re being told.

As I’ve said before, I’m not a fan of the new system, because for me, sport is all about what happens out on the pitch.

The primary concern of supporters is seeing their team win, preferably in an entertaining style.

Club grading – which let’s be honest, is just another version of licensing, a system which was tried and kicked into touch a few years back – doesn’t take nearly enough account of match results, which should come way before anything else.

We’ve also ended up with a ludicrous situation whereby next season has been spoiled before a ball has been passed because being successful will have no major bearing on what level teams will be playing at the year after.

Where’s the incentive for clubs to invest in their squads or supporters to pay their hard-earned to either attend matches or keep or take out television subscriptions?

It’s best highlighted by the plight of London Broncos, who having provided one of the great stories of this year with their against-the-odds play-off success and promotion back to Super League, now know they have next to no chance of still being there in 2025, regardless of performances.

How’s that going to help develop the game in a location which IMG themselves labelled key to the game’s progress and expansion?

And talking of expansion, it’s interesting that the three lowest-ranked clubs are Midlands Hurricanes, Cornwall and North Wales Crusaders, underlining the difficulty of establishing the sport outside the heartlands.

Meanwhile Cumbria, where Rugby League already has a presence and clear potential, continues to be cut adrift.

At this stage, the system doesn’t appear to be helping either areas where the game already exists or where folk want it to grow.

And by downgrading 2024, we’re running the risk of losing even more supporters by the time it kicks in.

Things looking good at Belle Vue

GOOD luck to Daryl Powell at Wakefield Trinity.

Matt Ellis’s takeover has paved the way for confirmation of Daryl’s appointment and that of his old Castleford oppo Michael Shenton, who will be his assistant.

He now has the claim to fame of coaching all three of the ‘Calder’ clubs after his previous spells in charge of Featherstone and Castleford.

Of course there has been Warrington more recently, and that’s an experience he will want to bounce back from.

He’ll have learned from it, and Trinity have certainly got a good operator.

It’s boosted their hopes of making a mark in the Championship, and one of the outcomes of the publication of the early IMG gradings, which we’ve already talked about is that Wakefield know they have a decent chance of a quick return to Super League after this year’s relegation.

That will be the firm aim of the new owner, who is certainly talking the talk.

Hopefully he will walk the walk and stick with the red, blue and white project rather than disappearing from the scene like Marwan Koukash did at Salford.

