Super League 2025: Catalans Dragons preview, squad and prediction

CATALANS have gone big ahead of the new season – and they needed to.

Not only did they fail to make the play-offs for the first time in five years in 2024, but they lost some significant figures in Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken (both to Wakefield), Tom Davies and Michael McIlorum (both Hull KR).

With a host of overseas quota players also leaving, the Dragons had the scope and, thanks to determined owner Bernard Guasch, the money to secure some world-class recruits.

From Australia come Luke Keary, the ex-Kangaroo halfback persuaded to delay retirement for a spell in the south of France, a big body and big personality in Tevita Pangai Jr, plus centre Nick Cotric and veteran England forward Elliott Whitehead from Canberra.

Then from across the Channel come winger Tommy Makinson, prised abroad after a career of try-scoring service to St Helens, and highly-rated Salford middle Oliver Partington.

With those recruits and a strong French core, a title challenge will be expected.

Watch out for… The pressure being turned up on Steve McNamara. Super League’s longest-serving head coach has done a fantastic job in leading Catalans to their first Challenge Cup win, a League Leaders’ Shield and two Grand Finals, but the Dragons took an alarming tumble last season that McNamara appeared powerless to stop. With the squad at his disposal, any signs of a repeat may see his successful spell in France brought to an end.

Fan’s eye view… We have recruited massively and boast many experienced players such as Whitehead, Keary and Makinson – it was much needed – as well as talented Frenchies like Rougé. With the introduction of new coaching staff, we have everything we need to succeed. 2024 must be left behind and consistency will be key this year. I am expecting a great season and can’t wait to watch the new faces on the pitch. There will be ups and downs, however I fully hope we will make it to the Grand Final, and this time, not just to be an extra, but to lift the trophy. (By Yannick Afchain, supporter for at least 13 years.)

2025 squad: 1 Sam Tomkins, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Arthur Romano, 4 Reimis Smith, 5 Nick Cotric, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Arthur Mourgue, 8 Tevita Pangai Jr, 9 Ben Garcia, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Tariq Sims, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Oliver Partingon, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Tevita Satae, 16 Romain Navarrete, 17 Bayley Sironen, 18 César Rougé, 19 Paul Séguier, 20 Jordan Dezaria, 21 Théo Fages, 22 Fouad Yaha, 23 Matthieu Laguerre, 24 Franck Maria, 25 Tanguy Zenon, 26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 27 Yacine Ben Abdeslem, 28 Clément Martin.

Rugby League World predicts: 6th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)