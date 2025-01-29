Super League 2025: Huddersfield Giants preview, squad and prediction

LUKE ROBINSON is the latest man tasked with bringing success to Huddersfield, although that currently looks as far away as ever.

After the Ian Watson era that brought big spending and little reward, expectations have been somewhat dampened for this season, and justifiably so.

A lot of experienced figures have left the club, including Kevin Naiqama, Jake Connor, Esan Marsters, Chris Hill and Adam Milner.

And while Tom Burgess is an eye-catching recruitment, it will take more than one England star to make Huddersfield a title-challenging force.

Improving on finishes of ninth in each of the past two seasons is a more obvious and achievable goal, although a thin squad – especially in the pack – means keeping players fit will be vital.

Robinson wants to make Huddersfield a more flowing attacking force after Watson’s system failure, which would be music to the ears of Adam Swift – who was in clinical try-scoring form before his major injury – and to their supporters.

Watch out for… A breakthrough campaign by 21-year-old Fenton Rogers, who feared for his career after pleading guilty to drink-driving last year but finished the season with his first run of games for Huddersfield, catching the eye during eight successive substitute appearances. The powerful prop has already played over 60 professional games amid various loans, most notably with Bradford, but this could be the year he becomes a Super League regular.

Fan’s eye view… After a terrible previous season, expectations are certainly lower this year. Since his appointment Luke Robinson has said we are behind on recruitment and it shows, with some signings made as a necessity to fill gaps. However making a prediction for this season is still difficult. A new closer camp culture and better feeling within the club will hopefully translate to performances that will please fans more than the disjointed efforts last season. The key to a better season won’t be new signings but keeping the squad fit. Last season our backline was too inconsistent to have any strike. (By Ben Simpson, travelling home and away for 15 years – often with a cowbell.)

2025 squad: 1 Jacob Gagai, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jake Bibby, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Oliver Wilson, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Jack Murchie, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Ashton Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 18 Fenton Rogers, 19 Thomas Deakin, 20 Elliot Wallis, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Taane Milne, 24 Aidan McGowan, 25 Jack Billington, 27 Kieran Rush, 28 Connor Carr, 29 George Flanagan, 30 Jack Bibby.

Rugby League World predicts: 8th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)