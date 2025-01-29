Super League 2025: Salford Red Devils preview, squad and prediction

SALFORD are always doing it tough. This year, they might be doing it tougher than tough.

Since the epic achievement of last year’s fourth-place finish, tarnished only by a subsequent defeat in the first round of the play-offs, the club have suffered further financial strain.

An advance of their central funding has helped them come through the off-season but with it came special measures and the threat of having to sell players to raise cash.

At the time of writing that hasn’t transpired but it still could, while the local council’s completed purchase of the Salford Community Stadium offers hope of a more sustainable future, but it is nonetheless quite a bleak outlook. And who knows what affect an off-season of uncertainty will have on everyone when the action returns.

But if anyone can beat the odds, it’s the Red Devils, and with Paul Rowley in the driving seat for a final season before handing the reins to Kurt Haggerty, you wouldn’t rule out another top-six push, however hard will be.

Watch out for… The vultures. The off-season has been full of stories of fellow Super League sides showing interest in one of Salford’s many talented players, including star halfback Marc Sneyd. Until a new stadium lease is agreed with the council and extra revenue comes in – or a wealthy owner is found to bring the club in line with their eleven opponents – clubs will seek to take advantage of the Red Devils’ issues.

Fan’s eye view… We have had financial issues before and had to rebuild. It’s going to be tough to see players who have given their hearts and soul on the field for the red shirt leave the club. Paul Rowley talks about the Salford spirit and it’s a moment for us fans to continue to back the club until solutions are found. We have competed on a budget for years. Salford fans are like one big family we stick together and always bounce back strong. So 2025 will be tough but having a club to continue to follow is the most important thing. (By Rob Parkinson, Devil in the Detail SRD podcast.)

2025 squad: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ethan Ryan, 3 Nene Macdonald, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Jayden Nikorima, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Joe Mellor, 10 Chris Hill, 11 Sam Stone, 12 Kallum Watkins, 13 Joe Shorrocks, 14 Chris Atkin, 15 Shane Wright, 16 Loghan Lewis, 17 Esan Marsters, 18 Jack Ormondroyd, 19 Justin Sangaré, 20 Joe Bullock, 21 Sam Davis, 22 Matty Foster, 23 Chris Hankinson, 25 Harvey Wilson, 25 Ben Hellewell, 26 Jamie Pye, 27 Kai Morgan, 28 Nathan Connell, 29 Charlie Glover.

Rugby League World predicts: 10th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)