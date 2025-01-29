Super League 2025: Leigh Leopards preview, squad and prediction

HOW long can Leigh continue to rise up the rugby league ladder?

The past three seasons have seen them obliterate the Championship, win the Challenge Cup and then reach the Super League play-off semis.

Few thought last year that they could surpass 2023, not least when they sat ninth in July, but the Leopards are experts at turning critics into fools.

This season, however, there are strong grounds for doubt over their prospects. Having achieved all the aforementioned with largely the same group, Leigh now have been forced into significant upheaval.

Gone are John Asiata and Tom Amone, two absolute linchpins of their rise. It’s also goodbye to Kai O’Donnell, fantastic in the back row, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes. Matt Moylan’s premature retirement has only added to the disruption. Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape remain, rocks around which a new side must be built. Isaac Liu will be a new leader but for Fanitesi Niu, Alec Tuitavake, David Armstrong and the other recruits, the pressure will be on.

Watch out for… Josh Charnley’s pursuit of the Super League try-scoring record. He overtook long-time leader Danny McGuire towards the end of last season and begins 2025 on 248 tries, six shy of Leeds’ Ryan Hall who is more than three years Charnley’s senior. Having scored 45 in his two seasons with Leigh so far, compared to Hall’s 28 in the same period of time at Hull KR, the Leopard is primed to pounce.

Fan’s eye view… I am expecting something like last season, with a slow start due to eight or nine new signings, but then building well into the season. Making the play-offs again is a must and will keep the club on its upwards trajectory. The loss of key players like Kai O’Donnell, Tom Amone, John Asiata and Ricky Leutele may play a factor, but I am excited to see Davy Armstrong with his raw pace, Tesi Niu linking with Josh Charnley and Issac Liu adding experience to the middle. Also, like Umyla Hanley last year I think we will see a breakout year for a youngster like Louis Brogan, Brad Martin or Andrew Badrock. (By Matt Dawber, 25 year-old lifelong supporter.)

2025 squad: 1 David Armstrong, 2 Darnell McIntosh, 3 Tesi Niu, 4 Umyla Hanley, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Gareth O’Brien, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Owen Trout, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Isaac Liu, 14 Aaron Pene, 15 Alec Tuitavake, 16 Matt Davis, 17 Brad Dwyer, 18 Keanan Brand, 19 Louis Brogan, 20 Ethan O’Neill, 21 Andrew Badrock, 22 Ben McNamara, 23 Nathan Wilde, 24 Bailey Hodgson, 25 Ben Nakubuwai, 26 Kavan Rothwell, 27 Jack Darbyshire, 28 Brad Martin, 29 AJ Towse, 30 Ryan Brown, 31 Will Brough.

Rugby League World predicts: 7th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)