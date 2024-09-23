Super League and Championship Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Wigan Warriors 64-0 Salford Red Devils

15,589 at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night

Huddersfield Giants 34-10 Castleford Tigers

4,138 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night

Hull KR 26-16 Leeds Rhinos

No attendance given at Craven Park on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 18-12 St Helens

9,899 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 54-0 London Broncos

10,192 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Hull FC 4-24 Catalans Dragons

9,384 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Wakefield Trinity 46-0 Barrow Raiders

5,011 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday night

Widnes Vikings 12-18 Toulouse Olympique

3,011 at the DCBL Stadium on Saturday night

Halifax Panthers 14-10 Bradford Bulls

3,285 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon

Batley Bulldogs 28-14 Whitehaven

1,644 at The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Swinton Lions 20-22 Doncaster

836 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon

