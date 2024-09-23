Super League and Championship Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Wigan Warriors 64-0 Salford Red Devils
15,589 at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night
Huddersfield Giants 34-10 Castleford Tigers
4,138 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night
Hull KR 26-16 Leeds Rhinos
No attendance given at Craven Park on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 18-12 St Helens
9,899 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 54-0 London Broncos
10,192 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night
Hull FC 4-24 Catalans Dragons
9,384 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Wakefield Trinity 46-0 Barrow Raiders
5,011 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday night
Widnes Vikings 12-18 Toulouse Olympique
3,011 at the DCBL Stadium on Saturday night
Halifax Panthers 14-10 Bradford Bulls
3,285 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon
Batley Bulldogs 28-14 Whitehaven
1,644 at The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Swinton Lions 20-22 Doncaster
836 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon
