Super League and Championship Grand Final winning odds revealed

HEADING towards the business end of the Super League and Championship seasons, predictions are running thick and fast about who will be crowned champions in both divisions.

Of course, the winner of the Championship Grand Final will see themselves promoted to Super League whilst the Super League champions will lift the Grand Final trophy.

Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons, St Helens, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves are all in the mix to make it to Old Trafford on October 14 whilst Featherstone Rovers, Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles, London Broncos and York Knights are all in with a shout of promotion to Super League.

In terms of what the bookies think, there are some interesting odds, with Wigan the favourites with Skybet, leading the race at 7/4 – though rivals Saints aren’t too far behind on 2/1.

Catalans are third favourites with Skybet despite finishing second at 5/2 whilst Hull KR are 12/1, Leigh are 16/1 and Warrington bringing up the rear at 20/1.

Skybet have also revealed their odds for the second tier champions, with Featherstone at 4/9 favourites and Toulouse at 4/1.

Bradford have odds of 10/1, Sheffield 12/1, London 14/1 and York 16/1.

