Huddersfield Giants legend Leroy Cudjoe to play on in Super League 2024

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS legend Leroy Cudjoe will play on in Super League 2024 to make it his 16th season in the professional sport.

Cudjoe, who started his professional career at the Giants all the way back in 2008, has signed a new one-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The outside back made his debut against Leeds Rhinos on the opening day in-front of a record crowd of 15,000. Since then, the club legend has gone from strength to strength and is still going strong to this day, having made 358 Giants Appearances, scoring 133 tries.

Cudjoe actually started at the club in 2004, when he first signed his Academy Professional contract, and has stuck around ever since, 2024 marking two decades at the club.

“I’m happy to agree another one year deal, I’ve been at this club since 2004 when I signed my first academy contract so it really does mean a lot to continue playing for my hometown club,” Cudjoe said.

“This season has been disappointing and we’ve fallen way below our goals as a group but I believe we will learn a lot from this year an aim to improve in 2024.

“I’ve enjoyed playing in a few different positions this season, I always knew they was a chance I’d end up in the back row because me and Watto (head coach Ian Watson) had spoken about it in the pre season.

“I’ve always said to Watto I’ll play anywhere if it’s means I’m playing and helping the team which I was needed to do in the last few games of the season.

“(To the fans) I’d just like to say a big thank you for your support over a disappointing season and I know you’ll all be back next season to cheer us all on, hopefully together we can create some good times in 2024.”

Ian Watson also discussed having Leroy locked in for another season in 2024: “We’ve said all season that Leroy was going to be part of this team going into next season.

“He represents what we want this team to be about, when we talk about team 1st mentality there aren’t many players who are better representatives of that.

“We also know how much Leroy means to the people of Huddersfield and how much he cares about this club.

“That passion and desire is what we want in Huddersfield and I can’t speak highly enough of Leroy with not only what he brings on the field but off it.

“He’s dedicated, committed, passionate and still a fantastic Rugby League player.”

