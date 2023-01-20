Super League and NRL clubs put on red alert following release of New Zealand Warriors duo

SUPER LEAGUE and NRL clubs have been put on red alert following the release of two New Zealand Warriors players from their contracts in an unusual twist of fate.

New Zealand players Taniela Otukolo and Otukinekina Kepu have been released from their contracts by the club which is a shock considering both made their way through the junior ranks at the Warriors.

Both men are 20 years of age, but Otukolo has made nine NRL appearances since his debut in 2021 whilst Kepu has made none – though 2023 was expected to be his debut season.

It’s even more surprising considering that both men had contracts for this season with Kepu even having a deal until the end of 2024.

“We appreciate their contribution during their time with us and wish them all the best for the future,” Warriors general manager of recruitment and pathways Andrew McFadden said in a statement.

In doing so, both men are now on the hunt for new blood which could get Super League sides interested.

Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils still have quota spaces left to fill – will any of the three clubs take a punt on such highly-rated youngsters?

Otukolo is a playmaker whilst Kepu is a barnstorming forward.