Rookies to excite us in 2023

This week, League Express (and Totalrl.com) focuses on the Super League rookies who will be hoping to make a big impression this season.

All these players will be contenders for 2023’s Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal, which is presented by League Express and was won by Wakefield Trinity star Lewis Murphy (above) in 2022.

To qualify for the medal, a player must have played fewer than ten Super League or NRL matches before the start of the season.

Some clubs have plenty of contenders, while others have a limited number of young players on their books who could be expected to play first-team rugby in 2023.

Whether rookies get the chance to shine can’t be guaranteed, however. It often depends on whether they are able to step up when other players are injured. Nevertheless, here are the rookies we believe could prosper in 2023.

We list one player from each club along with his date of birth, his position, his first-team debut, the number of Super League and/or NRL games he has already played before the start of the season and his junior club.

Castleford Tigers

Sam Hall (above)

Date of birth: 8 May 2002

Position: Prop forward

Super League debut: Wigan (H), 7 February 2020

Total SL appearances: 1 (5)

Junior club: Oulton Raiders

2023 squad number: Not yet allocated

In June 2022, Castleford Tigers confirmed that their young forward Sam Hall had signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old has come through the Tigers’ youth system and has been with them since he was 14, making his senior debut during the 2020 season against Wigan Warriors at just 17 years of age.

He has captained the Tigers’ Reserves several times and can expect to be given more opportunities by coach Lee Radford, a former Super League prop forward himself.

“Sam has a smart football IQ and a great skill set, he plays in a position where there is a genuine pathway for him at the club,” said Radford.

“He’s intelligent and he’s doing a university degree at the moment, but his challenges will be physical over the next couple of seasons.”

Catalans Dragons

Cesar Rougé

Date of birth: 3 October 2002

Position: Halfback

Super League debut: St Helens (A), 7 August 2021

Total SL appearances: 3 (2)

Junior club: Limoux

2023 squad number: Not yet allocated

Although he is still a Super League rookie, halfback Cesar Rougé is already a full international, having made his France debut against Wales in June and then played against Samoa in the World Cup.

Rougé is one of the new generation of young French players who will form the backbone of the national team for the next generation.

With the departure of Josh Drinkwater to Warrington, he may find opportunities forthcoming in 2023, having signed a new contract to the end of 2024.

Last year he joined Championship side Whitehaven to play two games on loan.

“Cesar Rougé is a great young man with a very good attitude and work ethic. He is progressing in all areas and we are predicting a very bright future for him,” said Dragons coach Steve McNamara.

Huddersfield Giants

Harry Rushton

Date of birth: 13 November 2001

Position: Back rower

Super League debut: for Wigan v St Helens (H), 29 September 2020

Total SL appearances: 1 (+ 3 NRL appearances for Canberra Raiders)

Junior club: Shevington Sharks

2023 squad number: 16

Harry Rushton is another of those players who is a full international, having played three matches for Ireland in last year’s World Cup, before he has established a regular place in a Super League squad.

But Giants coach Ian Watson is clearly sufficiently impressed by his new recruit to have given him squad number 16, suggesting that he is likely to figure in the matchday squad from the start of the season.

Wigan-born Rushton has joined the Giants after two seasons with the NRL’s Canberra Raiders, having cut short his three-year contract to return to Super League.

“As soon as I found out he was available I wanted to speak to him straight away and explain to him what we are about and what we want to do,” explains Watson.

“I’m over the moon that he’s joining us and that he’s decided the right place for him is here at Huddersfield.”

Hull FC

Denive Balmforth

Date of birth: 1 October 2003

Position: Hooker

Super League debut: Toulouse Olympique (H), 30 April 2022

Total SL appearances: (4)

Junior club: Stanningley

2023 squad number: 28

Hull swooped to sign Denive Balmforth from Warrington Wolves in March 2022 after the youngster featured for Yorkshire Academy in the 2021 War of the Roses clash, scoring a try and being voted the player of the match.

He made his first-team debut in a 48-12 victory over Toulouse Olympique in April 2022, scoring a try just two minutes after coming off the bench and instantly finding favour with the Hull supporters.

With first-team hooker Danny Houghton now aged 34, Balmforth will no doubt have his eyes on eventually inheriting that position

Before his departure from the club last year, former Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson explained what he expected from Balmforth: “There are some elements around his fitness and around his contributions defensively that he has to work on, but that is the same with any kid coming through.

“I think the difference in speed between the Academy and first team is enormous. We are trying to help both him and all our young players through that.”

Hull KR

Zach Fishwick

Date of birth: 9 March 2005

Position: Prop forward

Super League debut: Hull FC (Magic Weekend), 10 July 2022

Total SL appearances: 1 (6)

Junior club: Skirlaugh Bulls

2023 squad number: 31

Still aged only 17, Zach Fishwick is the youngest rookie to feature here, but he is certainly not the smallest.

An imposing prop forward, he made seven first-team appearances last season after an impressive debut against Hull at the Magic Weekend.

The Robins quickly signed him to a new four-year contract on the strength of those performances and Fishwick is now hoping to seal a regular spot in the first team.

“My aims are to get to the point where I am in the side on my own merit, rather than getting put in because of injuries on the bench,” said Fishwick.

“That’s the goal throughout my four-year deal, and I believe in my own ability.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has little doubt about Fishwick’s potential.

“Zach is a talent who has bright future in front of him providing he works hard and makes the necessary sacrifices to be a successful Super League player,” said Peters.

“The long-term signing of Zach highlights the importance we have at Hull KR to develop within, which is vital to sustained success.”

Leeds Rhinos

Max Simpson

Date of birth: 24 July 2004

Position: Centre

Super League debut: Castleford (A), 18 April 2022

Total SL appearances: 4

Junior club: Kippax

2023 squad number: 28

Such was Leeds’ faith in Max Simpson that the club signed him as a 17-year-old to a four-year contract in November 2021, before he had played a first-team game.

But it was not a great surprise to insiders at Headingley, especially as Simpson had earned a place in the Yorkshire Origin squad after playing only two Under 19 games.

He might have made more than four appearances last season, but his hopes were dashed by an ankle injury suffered against Toulouse Olympique in July.

But he bounced back in the Boxing Day clash against Wakefield Trinity.

“I was pleased with the amount of games I got. It was good to get a taste of what it’s like,” said Simpson of his 2022 season.

“I know what to expect now; going into games against Super League opposition and fully grown men.”

Leigh Leopards

Jacob Jones

Date of birth: 15 February 1999

Position: Loose-forward

Super League debut: Not yet played in Super League

Total SL appearances: None

Junior club: Birmingham Bulldogs

2023 squad number: 21

Jacob Jones will be perhaps the only native of Birmingham to play in Super League this season, having started his Rugby League journey with the Birmingham Bulldogs, and having spent three seasons with Coventry Bears (now Midlands Hurricanes) before joining London Broncos for the 2021 season.

Jones, a Loughborough Colleges graduate, has also represented the England Universities team and he joined Leigh before the start of the 2022 season, making 15 appearances, all off the bench, in 2022

“I started out playing rugby union but watched Super League on television and the game really appealed to me,” he said.

“I had a trial at London Broncos and was signed by them before being loaned to Coventry for a season.

“That season was great for me personally and I went back to Broncos and forced my way into the first team.”

While at Coventry in 2019, Jones was nominated for the League One Player of the Year award.

Salford Red Devils

Joseph Coope-Franklin

Date of birth: 19 November 2001

Position: Centre

Super League debut: Warrington Wolves (H), 3 September 2022

Total SL appearances: 1

Junior club: Coleg y Cymoedd

2023 squad number: Not yet awarded

Salford Red Devils are starting to reap the benefit from their partnership with Wales Rugby League, with a steady stream of aspiring teenage players coming north to study at the University of Lancashire while also playing for the Red Devils’ Academy and Reserve teams.

Joseph Coope-Franklin, who is taking a degree in sports coaching and performance, is one of the pioneers of the scheme.

He made a pre-season outing last year for Salford against Warrington in Lee Mossop’s testimonial game and then made his official debut against the same opposition in September.

“I had only played Rugby League for a year with the Welsh Rugby League National Development Academy before being selected for Salford Reserves,” he said.

“I felt like this was a really good achievement and am delighted to be given the opportunity to improve my rugby skills with very experienced coaches.”

St Helens

Tee Ritson

Date of birth: 7 January 1996

Position: Winger

Super League debut: Not yet played in Super League

Total SL appearances: None

Junior club: Maryport

2023 squad number: 25

Tee Ritson is an unusual player for several reasons.

He was born in Thailand and has represented his country of birth in international Rugby League.

Based in Cumbria, he has been one of the stand-out stars in the Championship for several years, and has joined St Helens from Barrow on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

The 27-year-old has scored 70 tries in 73 appearances for the Raiders over the last four seasons.

Last year he claimed 33 tries in total, more than any other player in any competition.

He previously played for Workington Town (2014-2017) and Newcastle Thunder (2018) before joining the Raiders in 2019, becoming a firm favourite in Barrow’s games when they were televised last season.

“I’ll forever be grateful for Barrow. I’ve said it to a couple of guys in the past, that Barrow has a special place in my heart,” he said.

“I can’t thank the club enough. They’ve done a lot for me, so I hope I’ve repaid them with my performances on the field. I hope I’ve made the fans proud.

“But this opportunity comes around once in a lifetime, and if a team like Saints comes knocking, I’ve got to do it for myself.”

If Ritson can retain his scoring rate at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Saints fans will be in for a treat.

Wakefield Trinity

Sam Eseh

Date of birth: 30 June 2003

Position: Prop forward

Super League debut: Not yet played in Super League

Total SL appearances: None

Junior club: East Leeds

2023 squad number: 25

Wakefield Trinity have high hopes for promising teenage prop forward Sam Eseh in 2023.

The East Leeds community club product carried off the Championship Young Player of the Year award after impressing on loan at Barrow Raiders and then Featherstone Rovers.

Trinity handed him a first-team contract in January 2021, rewarding his progress through the Scholarship and Academy ranks, where he was under the tutelage of new head coach Mark Applegarth.

Powerful Eseh, who is 6ft 4in tall, was a stand-out performer for both his loan clubs and he will be looking to make an early impact with Wakefield.

“We expect Sam to make a good contribution next year after proving his worth in the Championship,” said Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter in the light of Eseh winning his award.

After the departure of prop forwards David Fifita and Tinirau Arona, it will not be surprising if plenty of opportunities fall Eseh’s way.

Warrington Wolves

Luke Thomas

Date of birth: 19 October 2002

Position: Prop forward

Super League debut: Leeds Rhinos (A), 19 August 2022

Total SL appearances: (3)

Junior club: Latchford Giants

2023 squad number: 24

Luke Thomas is a highly promising young prop forward who last year was compared to former England star James Graham by Wales coach John Kear, when he selected him to play against France in the 34-10 defeat in a mid-season Test.

“I can see the comparison, he is like a very young James Graham,” said Kear.

“If he turns out to be half as good, then he won’t be a bad player, will he?

“I know Warrington think very highly of him. He has come through the Wales player pathway, and the big thing about Luke is his attitude, which is unbelievable.

“He was very humble when we first contacted him, and he was very enthusiastic, which is in his nature.

“In training, I don’t think he’s got a handbrake, which really does please me greatly, but I’m not so sure it pleases some of the others he was training with!”

Subsequently he was called up again by Kear for last year’s World Cup as a replacement for the injured Ben Evans, but didn’t appear in any of the three World Cup matches.

Wigan Warriors

Harvie Hill

Date of birth: 3 September 2003

Position: Prop forward

Super League debut: Hull KR (A), 29 August 2022

Total SL appearances: (1)

Junior club: Hensingham

2023 squad number: 26

Harvie Hill, the son of former Oldham and Whitehaven player Howard Hill, is a West Cumbrian who was spotted initially by Wigan scouts whilst playing for Hensingham against Wigan St Patricks in the Under 14 National Cup.

Having played Rugby League since the age of seven, he was soon signed up to the Wigan Scholarship and Academy programme and was voted Wigan’s Academy Player of the Year in 2021.

Hill, who is still only 19, is highly rated by England Knights assistant coach Paul Sculthorpe, who was instrumental in selecting him against Scotland in October.

“I’ve followed Harvie’s progress for a number of years and he definitely earned the right to be part of the Knights programme,” said Sculthorpe.

The youngster was one of seven debutants in the Super League game at Hull KR in August.

“I took loads from my debut, in terms of confidence and things I need to improve on,” he said.

“It helped us all realise the standards we need to get to in order to play at that level.”

