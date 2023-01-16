Super League and NRL legend Sam Burgess in pole position to lure England international to South Sydney Rabbitohs

SUPER LEAGUE and NRL legend Sam Burgess is trying to lure a rising England international to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Burgess is in pole position to land Newcastle Knights star Dom Young to Redfern after meeting with the winger.

Young has quickly become one of the most sought-after talents in world rugby league with his 14 tries in 20 appearances for the Knights as well as his performances for England in the recent Rugby League World Cup convincing rival NRL sides that he is a talent definitely worth investing in.

With Burgess trying to use his experience as being one of the brightest young English talents to lure Young across, the Rabbitohs are now said to be leading the chase.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are still trying to nail down a deal for the winger and have been locked in constant negotiations with Young since he returned from the World Cup.

Despite the uncertain market created by the lack of agreement between the Rugby League Players’ Association and the NRL, it is thought that Young’s demands and the Rabbitohs’ salary cap will not be an issue going forward.