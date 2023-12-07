Super League and St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe takes up new role with law firm

SUPER LEAGUE and St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe has taken up a new role with a law firm.

Sculthorpe won four Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges – as well as two individual Man of Steel awards during his time in the game before retiring in 2008 due to a recurring shoulder problem.

Now, the 46-year-old has been appointed as brand ambassador for law firm, Mann Roberts Solicitors.

In his new role, Sculthorpe will introduce business contacts to the firm, speak at events and conferences and deliver motivational training sessions for members of the team.

David Mann, founder and managing director of Mann Roberts, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul as our first ever Brand Ambassador. Paul is a real leader with wide ranging contacts throughout business and sport. It is an exciting appointment for our business.”

Paul Sculthorpe added: “What David and the team have achieved in a relatively short time frame has been hugely impressive.

“The firm has a well-deserved reputation for getting results while also being great to deal with. We share the same values and I am looking forward to helping the firm achieve its growth ambitions.”

