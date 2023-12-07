Magic Weekend overtaking State of Origin as NRL’s most lucrative and popular concept

THE NRL’S Magic Weekend – or Magic Round – has overtaken the nation’s State of Origin Series as the most lucrative and popular concept.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that corporate deals for the 2024 Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium have almost sold out during this month already.

That means that the Magic Round has remarkably overtaken the sale of commercial packages for State of Origin at the same venue next year.

The Australian publication has gone further, revealing that corporate packages ranging from $1300 to $2100 – six months out before the event in Brisbane – have been incredibly popular.

“It’s fast becoming another Origin in Queensland,” said Nick Livermore of Dynamic Events, a corporate hospitality partner of the NRL.

“Based on our sales for Magic Round next year, you could argue it’s overtaken Origin in terms of corporate interest.

“We’ve got packages from $1300 to $2100 and we’ve just about sold out at the start of December.

“You would be hard pressed to find a corporate seat for Magic Round and it’s still six months away.

“Magic Round is selling quicker than State of Origin in terms of corporate packages.

“But even in terms of general-admission sales, tickets are going quickly … Magic Round has become a must-go-to event in Brisbane.”

It’s unsurprising, therefore, that the Queensland government wants a blockbuster ten-year deal to keep Magic Round until 2034 despite interest from Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne.

