Super League appeals that were regarded as ‘frivolous’ during 2022 with Leeds Rhinos suffering as RFL consider changes

THE RFL Board and Rugby League Council are set to meet tomorrow to consider changes to the RFL disciplinary approach.

One of those changes proposed is: “The deterrent to bringing frivolous/unreasonable challenges should remain as a match on offences of grades B to D. However, on Grade A challenges the sanction would be a further 50% added to the level of the fine.”

That ‘frivolity’ of appeal challenges proved to be a contentious point during 2022 because what defines frivolous?

The word ‘frivolous’ in the Oxford English Dictionary is explained as: “not having any serious purpose or value.”

With that in mind, the Operational Rules Tribunal concluded that three appeals that were launched during last season were deemed to be ‘frivolous’. Here are those three.

James Bentley – Leeds Rhinos

It wasn’t a great start to life in Leeds colours for Irish international James Bentley. Having been sent off in his first game for the Rhinos against Warrington Wolves, Bentley was given a three-match ban by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel. Leeds, confident that the Grade C reckless high tackle grading could be downgraded, took it to appeal where the ORT rejected Leeds’ challenge. In the process, the Tribunal deemed the Rhinos’ challenge as ‘frivolous’, adding another game to his three-match ban.

Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos

Unfortunately, ‘frivolous’ challenges became a theme for Leeds during 2022, this time with Harry Newman on the receiving end. Back in June, the Leeds centre was charged with a Grade C of using aggressive language or body language towards the referee in a fixture against St Helens. Newman pleaded not guilty, but the Tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel’s two-match penalty notice and, after concluding that the challenge was ‘frivolous’, added a further match, deeming the original charge to be correct.

Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

If Leeds thought it would be third time lucky with Rhyse Martin, then they would be mistaken. The Papua New Guinea international was hit with a one-match ban for a Grade A high tackle in Leeds’ last-gasp win over rivals Castleford Tigers in September. The Rhinos’ appeal fell on deaf ears as not only was Martin unable to play in the first play-off game against Catalans Dragons, the forward saw his ban doubled following a ‘frivolous’ charge which ruled him out of the semi-final against Wigan Warriors. The PNG star was also given an additional £500 fine.