Super League Attendances: Hull KR sell out as St Helens post impressive number

WELL, that’s the first week of the Super League play-offs done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

The action kicked off on Friday night when Leigh Leopards travelled to Hull KR in a rematch of the Challenge Cup Final which saw Leigh come out on top in Golden Point.

However, there wasn’t much danger of that excitement happening again as Willie Peters’ men were tremendous from start to finish, and, after a 14-2 half-time lead, Rovers ended up overcoming the Leopards in a 20-6 victory.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and St Helens hosted Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium knowing that a win would set them up against Catalans Dragons next weekend.

After leading 8-0 at half-time, Saints weathered a massive Warrington storm to eventually run out 16-8 winners.

In both games, there were two brilliant attendances with Hull KR selling out Craven Park for their clash against Leigh whilst 13,801 spectators amae their way inside the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

