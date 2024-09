WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards

10,867 at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night – a record for a Salford Red Devils home game

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens

12,111 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening

