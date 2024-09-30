Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and St Helens dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Matt Moylan – Leigh Leopards

Made a number of important catches against Salford.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

A stellar performance in Saints’ heartbreaking defeat.

3. Mark Percival – St Helens

Unlucky to be on the losing side.

4. Toby King – Warrington Wolves

Was superb against Saints with two tries to his name.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Another two-try haul for Matty Ashton in the win over Saints.

6. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards

Wound back the years with an accomplished performance.

7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

Proved to be the difference between winning and losing for Warrington.

8. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Impressed on his return from suspension.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

An instrumental performance from Edwin Ipape against Salford.

10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Brilliant going forward for Leigh.

11. John Bateman – Warrington Wolves

Performed well.

12. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

Came off the bench with great effect in Leigh’s win at Salford, replacing Frankie Halton in the back-row.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

Impressive up front.

