Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and St Helens dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Matt Moylan – Leigh Leopards
Made a number of important catches against Salford.
2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens
A stellar performance in Saints’ heartbreaking defeat.
3. Mark Percival – St Helens
Unlucky to be on the losing side.
4. Toby King – Warrington Wolves
Was superb against Saints with two tries to his name.
5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves
Another two-try haul for Matty Ashton in the win over Saints.
6. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards
Wound back the years with an accomplished performance.
7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves
Proved to be the difference between winning and losing for Warrington.
8. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves
Impressed on his return from suspension.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
An instrumental performance from Edwin Ipape against Salford.
10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards
Brilliant going forward for Leigh.
11. John Bateman – Warrington Wolves
Performed well.
12. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards
Came off the bench with great effect in Leigh’s win at Salford, replacing Frankie Halton in the back-row.
13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens
Impressive up front.
