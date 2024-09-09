Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend?
Leeds Rhinos 68-6 Hull FC
14,105 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Castleford Tigers 12-34 Leigh Leopards
9,051 at The Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 24-20 Hull KR
16,719 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 16-2 St Helens
12,015 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Salford Red Devils 27-12 Catalans Dragons
4,910 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday night
Huddersfield Giants 22-16 London Broncos
3,439 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon
