Super League greats among new RFL Hall of Fame inductees

SUPER LEAGUE greats Jamie Peacock and Paul Sculthorpe will both be inducted into the RFL Hall of Fame next month.

Former Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos forward Peacock and ex-St Helens stalwart Sculthorpe are among six people to be elevated into the exclusive club.

Two greats of the women’s game will also be inducted, in former Great Britain internationals Jane Banks and Michelle Land.

And there are to be posthumous inductions for James Lomas, who played for Bramley, Salford, Oldham and York in the early 20th century, and Alan Prescott, who starred for St Helens in the 1950s.

In addition, for the first time a team will be added to the Hall of Fame in a new category, with the identity of that team to be announced later this week.

Peacock won nine Super League titles – still a record – and four Challenge Cups across his time with Bradford and Leeds.

He also appeared 47 times internationally for Great Britain and England, including captaining a Lions win in Australia in 2006.

Sculthorpe is the only player to win the Man of Steel in successive years, after doing so in 2001 and 2002.

After beginning his career with Warrington, he won Super League, the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge three times each with St Helens, and earned 30 international caps.

Banks and Land will become the fourth and fifth women to enter the Hall of Fame, after Brenda Dobek, Lisa McIntosh and Sally Milburn joined two years ago.

Banks played 19 times for Great Britain and was named the best player in the 2000 World Series, while Land made 16 Lionesses appearances and captained Wakefield Panthers when they dominated the women’s game.

These players will be inducted at a dinner hosted by Rugby League Cares on Tuesday, October 22.

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “On behalf of the whole sport, I would like to congratulate Jane, Michelle, Jamie and Paul on their very worthy induction into the RL Hall of Fame.

“All four represented their clubs and their country with distinction throughout their playing careers and acted as inspirational role models to countless numbers of young players.

“It is a real privilege to be able to bestow this very special honour on four individuals who have made such important contributions to the history of our sport.”

