Super League boss admits it would be “foolish” not to look at Salford Red Devils stars following injury crisis

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson admits that it would be “foolish” not to look at Salford Red Devils stars amidst an injury crisis at the Super League club.

The Giants have been hit with injuries to key men such as Adam Clune, Tui Lolohea, George King and Leroy Cudjoe, with Robinson’s men going down 28-14 to Bradford Bulls at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

For Robinson, he is hopeful that a number of players will return for the start of the 2025 Super League season, but that one eye has to be cast over to the issue unfolding at Salford in terms of potentially bringing in new blood.

“With the injuries we have got at the moment, it would be foolish for me not to look at some options if some players aren’t going to be back in time for the start of the season,” Robinson said.

“We will be short in certain departments. We are looking at that (Salford issue) but that will be down to Ken Davy (Huddersfield owner) and Andy Kelly (Huddersfield director of rugby) in terms of assessing the salary cap and recruitment.

“Those conversations are ongoing but hopefully we get our players back and we don’t need anyone.”

Robinson also pulled no punches about how tough the period has been with so many key injuries.

“To say it’s been hard is an understatement. We are missing our two main halfbacks and Gags (Jacob Gagai) has been carrying a knock.

“We have then lost our captain, a loose-forward and a hooker and it becomes very difficult at times. It’s your spine members and the heart of your team.”