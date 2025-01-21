Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy gives timescale of new stadium, reacts to Halifax merger talks and potential fan alienation

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner Ken Davy has distanced himself from a merger with Halifax Panthers, but insists that The Shay is the best place to play rugby league whilst a new stadium is being built.

Davy created quite the storm at Huddersfield’s awards night towards the back end of last year when he spoke about potentially moving to a new stadium.

Whilst the talks have continued, the possibility of moving to The Shay – the home of Championship side Halifax Panthers – whilst that new venue is being built has gathered momentum.

And now Davy has further outlined his plans.

“I don’t want to be the long-term owner of The Shay,” Davy told The Halifax Courier.

“Therefore when the Giants leave The Shay, which is the absolute intention, I’ve told both clubs I’d be prepared to offer it back to them and they can either buy it individually or jointly.

“Or we might find some other solution, but that’s the spirit of what we’re trying to achieve.”

That being said, where the new stadium will actually be built has yet to be determined.

“Every site we look at has various issues so it’s impossible to say how or where the new stadium will be,” he said.

“We have our third or fourth pre-planning application almost ready to go in relation to a site and we keep our fingers crossed.

“We’re hopeful this one will work. My original objective was for it to only take two or three years. It’s self evident from all the planning issues that it’s going to take longer than that.

“My guess is five years but that’s purely a guess.”

Davy believes that the John Smith’s Stadium isn’t the ideal venue for Huddersfield whilst the new stadium is being built.

“But it’s just not possible for us to generate the right atmosphere there,” he continued.

“There’s just not enough fans in a big stadium. The fact is we rattle.

“I want to see that improve as quickly as possible.

“And hopefully the availability of better facilities in a nice atmosphere, I genuinely believe it should increase the support of both clubs and that’s what we all want to see.

“I want The Shay to be a vibrant facility for FC Halifax, the Panthers and the Giants and for it to become a vibrant community space.

“The plan is to call it the Calderdale Community Stadium, and that’s what it’s all about, providing a better experience for everyone.”

The Giants owner does, however, recognise that it could turn some fans away.

“There is a risk and over the last few months I’ve been careful to try to explain what the intention was.

“More recently I’ve spelled it out in a bit more detail.

“Obviously there are some negative comments but the vast majority of Giants fans have been supportive so I’m hopeful.

“We’re going to be running special transport from Huddersfield to The Shay.

“We probably will have some supporters who are very reluctant to come to The Shay but hopefully it will be a small number.

“Because of the better atmosphere and suitability, I would actually hope the support would increase.”

Davy does not have any intention to merge the Panthers and the Giants, stating: “Absolutely and categorically, no.”