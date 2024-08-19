Super League boss reacts to speculation over Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele

LEIGH LEOPARDS centre Ricky Leutele has been linked with a move to a Super League rival.

That was revealed by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks over the weekend as the Super League Magic Weekend took place at Elland Road.

The club in question that Leutele was linked with was Huddersfield Giants, with Esan Marsters heading to the Salford Red Devils for 2025.

In the aftermath of Huddersfield’s 20-12 win over Castleford Tigers at the weekend, Giants head coach Luke Robinson was asked about the potential of bringing in Leutele for next season.

Robinson said: “The club are actively looking, we have four quota spots up for grabs so we are always looking.

“It’s very difficult when you don’t know who the coach will be at this time which makes it a little bit harder.

“Hopefully good players are linked with us because it shows we are heading in the right direction.

“He is a really good pro, he’s a really good person and a really good player on top of all that. He’s a handy player to have in your team.”

