Catalans Dragons veteran Sam Tomkins sheds light on ‘first-ever’ muscle tear and if if it’s season-ending

CATALANS DRAGONS veteran Sam Tomkins has shed light on his ‘first-ever’ muscle tear and if it will be season-ending.

During Catalans’ 23-22 victory over Huddersfield Giants, Tomkins left the field with what looked like a serious injury.

That injury was confirmed by Tomkins ahead of his side’s Magic Weekend clash against Hull KR at the weekend.

However, the issue is’t as bad as first thought with the veteran saying: “Hopefully I’ll be back in three or four weeks. I got a scan in the week which we couldn’t quite measure the tear in the hamstring. I’ll get it re-scanned next week.

“Going off symptoms, the physios are pretty confident it’ll be three or four weeks.”

Tomkins revealed that he has never had a muscle tear before in his career.

I’ve never pulled a muscle, never torn a muscle. It was strange because everybody was asking ‘Does it feel like a bad one?’ but I have no reference to what a good or a bad muscle tear feels like.

“It’s making me realise that maybe I’m just too old.”

