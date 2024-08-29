Super League boss responds to speculation over Gold Coast Titans star

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has responded to speculation linking the Super League club with a move for Gold Coast Titans forward Isaac Liu.

Rugby League Live, earlier this week, linked Leigh with a move for the 33-year-old as a direct replacement for the Hull FC-bound John Asiata.

Nicknamed the ‘Iceman’, Liu has registered almost 70 appearances for the Titans after making the move from Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

Whilst with the Roosters, the forward made over 200 appearances and became one of the NRL’s most formidable forwards.

However, like most speculation, Lam has not dwelt too much on the talk, saying: “That’s speculation, as a policy for the club, I don’t comment on players that are rumoured to be coming or going.

“My focus is on a big week and what is in front of us.”

