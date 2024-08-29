Another key Super League fixture chosen for BBC broadcast

BBC SPORT have selected the Round 25 Betfred Super League fixture between Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons for live coverage on Saturday September 7.

The match will be shown on BBC Two with a 5.30pm kick-off at the Salford Community Stadium, as previously scheduled.

It is shaping as a crucial fixture for both clubs’ Play-Off hopes, with Paul Rowley’s Red Devils currently fourth in the table, two points ahead of Steve McNamara’s Dragons who are sixth.

It will follow on from this weekend’s Round 24 match between Huddersfield Giants and St Helens which has already been confirmed for live coverage on BBC Two on Sunday (kick-off 3.05pm).

Saints are another of the eight teams battling for the six positions in the Play-Offs, which will feature live on BBC Sport for the first time in 2024 with sudden death matches shown live on September 28 and October 5 as part of the three-year broadcast partnership from 202

