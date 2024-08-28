Super League centre ruled out for rest of season in bitter blow

CATALANS DRAGONS centre Matt Ikuvalu has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 Super League season after tearing his pectoral muscle in the Magic Weekend loss to Hull KR.

Ikuvalu went off the field in agony at Elland Road early into that game and now the French club have confirmed that he underwent surgery but will miss the rest of the season.

It means that the former Sydney Roosters outside back has likely played his last game for the Dragons.

eanwhile, Jarrod Wallace suffered a ligament injury to his knee. The Australian prop is now working with the medical staff to return to competition as soon as possible.

His recovery will determine his availability.

