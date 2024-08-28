How Jake Trueman will play for Wakefield Trinity in 2024 despite finishing Super League season for Hull FC

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have signed Jake Trueman from Hull FC in a deal which could see the halfback potentially appear in Wakefield colours in 2024.

Trueman will sign a deal until the end of the 2027 season with Wakefield.

The deal was done prior to the transfer deadline with an agreement being put in place that sees Trueman remain at Hull FC until the completion of the Super League side’s fixtures.

This means that Jake Trueman will be available for selection for Wakefield from Saturday 21st September.

The half back will return soon to the field having picked up a slight calf injury and provide some cover for a Trinity side that has seen injuries to Luke Gale, Mason Lino and Myles Lawford.

Trueman links back up with Daryl Powell who the 25-year old played under while at Castleford Tigers during which earned a call up to the 2019 Great Britain squad.

Having come through the Bradford Bulls Academy, Trueman joined the Tigers in 2017 going on to make over 100 appearances in the Black and Amber winning Super League’s Young Player of the Year in 2018.

A move over to East Yorkshire came around for the start of the 2023 season where Trueman has made 26 appearances over two seasons including 11 in 2024 since returning from an Achillies injury that cut the previous season short.

On signing for Trinity, Jake Trueman said: “It’s really exciting times at Wakefield, the club’s building and looking like it can be a real threat in the Super League for the next few years, so when I got the chance to join I couldn’t turn it down. I’m really looking forward to working with Powelly and the rest of the coaching staff, I’m confident they can get me playing my best rugby again”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “Jake Trueman is an outstanding halfback who has his best years ahead of him. He has a high quality running and kicking game alongside excellent creativity which will make him an superb acquisition to add to our outstanding squad as we build towards 2025.”

Wakefield’s Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “Bringing in a player like Jake to the club shows the direction we are going in. A high quality player who will add some real value to our squad for 2025 and beyond. We will go into 2025 with substantial squad depth and this is needed in Super League. I’m more than confident Jake will flourish in our environment and under our coaching team.”

