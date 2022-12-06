Super League chairman confirms ‘great engagement’ in potential investment into club

IN this day and age bringing in investment to a rugby league club is at the top of chairmen and chief executives’ minds.

That being said, it is becoming harder to attract wealthy bankrollers to take over or invest in the sport.

With that in mind, Super League side Wakefield Trinity announced they would be going along with their own unique investment opportunity last week, by inviting interest from those outside of the club about potentially buying some shares.

Now, chairman John Minards has revealed that there has been ‘great engagement’ in terms of potential investment into the club.

Already got great engagement on this. Just about to drop in to the shop for a few hours. Will be happy to chat if you are passing

The investment opportunity at Wakefield has different levels to it.

One of those is simply a ‘Member Share’: That is for “supporters who may be interested in investing relatively modest amounts in tranches of £500. This may appeal to those who would like to feel a sense of ownership and be closer to the activities of the club than at present but are not seeking any voting participation or financial return and do not have a desire to take an active part in the running of the club.”

The second level is an ‘Owner Share’: This is a “separate offer of “Owner shares” available with a suggested, but not mandated, minimum subscription of £50,000.”

It remains to be seen just how popular the message sent out by the club has been, but credit must go to Wakefield in a bid to find more investment in such difficult times.