When every Super League club travels to France to play Catalans Dragons as Leigh Leopards and Hull KR face two trips

IT’S often the highlight of Super League fans’ year when they get to travel to the south of France to watch their club play the Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.
In the lovely city of Perpignan, the Brutus is awash with the yellow, red and white of the French side’s colours with an atmosphere quite like any other stadium in the top flight.
With the Super League fixtures for 2023 already released, a number of supporters will have pinpointed the trip to L’Hexagon and some may even have started preparing in terms of booking accommodation and tickets.
But, just when will the remaining 11 Super League sides be travelling to Perpignan for their away trip?
25 February
Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards
3 March
Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC
18 March
Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR
1 April
Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers
5 May
Catalans Dragons vs St Helens
26 May
Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity
10 June
Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR
24 June
Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards
8 July
Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants
26 August
Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors
16 September
Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos