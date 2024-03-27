Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils changes date and time and reason why

THE Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils, first scheduled for Friday 25 May, has been rearranged.

The fixture will now take place on Sunday 26 May with a 3pm kick-off, instead of the 8pm one originally pencilled for the Friday.

It will be Wigan’s second visit to take on the Red Devils away from home, after a 22-12 victory in Round Five for Matt Peet’s side.

The fixture has been moved due to the FA Cup Final on the Saturday evening which would create a clash in the city of Manchester.

