Super League club announces decision to build new stadium in near future

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are set to build a new stadium in the near future.

The John Smith’s Stadium has a capacity of almost 25,000, but the figure has struggled to hit over 4,000 in recent home games – something which will hamper the club’s IMG points with the likes of Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards able to accrue a average of over 7,500 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Giants also do not own the facility, meaning primacy of tenure cannot be secured under the IMG gradings either.

With those issues in mind, Sky Sports reporter Carney previously revealed that Huddersfield owner Ken Davy, who has invested millions in the club over two decades, was contemplating a change in venue.

“We’re here and they’re rattling around in this stadium we know that they have a problem attracting people in this stadium,” Carney said live on Sky Sports.

“What I’m hearing is, that perhaps Ken Davy, in a last show of largesse in his investment in the club, will help them get a new facility built, purpose-built facility built for them here in the town of Huddersfield.

“It would be a smaller capacity, more intimate, with a better chance of getting bigger crowds in it, and that may be at least a step in the right direction facilities-wise for the club.

“Call it Fartown – they already had that. They’ve just been here that long, they haven’t grown into it, the fanbase hasn’t grown.

“Ken Davy must be tired of putting his money in because look at the investment over the last four years in particular.

“He has splashed the cash and brought big name players in and you think about that and where he is now. He’s going right back to the start.

“You’ve got to respect somebody like Ken Davy who just throws his money into a club and keeps throwing it in because there’s so many compelling reasons not to isn’t there?”

Now, the club itself has confirmed as much at their annual awards night last night.

