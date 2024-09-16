Hudderfield Giants hooker and former Castleford stalwart Adam Milner set for Championship move

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS hooker and former Castleford Tigers stalwart Adam Milner will be a Championship player in 2025.

That’s according to the Giants themselves, who revealed that the 32-year-old would leave the club at the end of the 2024 Super League season after almost two years at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Milner joined Huddersfield from Castleford, where he had spent his entire career up until midway through 2023.

However, in a list of players announced to be leaving Huddersfield at their annual awards ceremony last night, the Giants revealed that Milner would be making a move to the second tier.

The club stated: “‘Adz’ Milner joined the club midway through 2023 from Castleford Tigers where he had spent his whole professional career at, he scored his first try for the Giants away at Leigh Leopards in Round 1.

“Comfortable at hooker or loose forward, Adam’s utility value has been extremely useful to our squad, excelling in a number of games during both seasons which has seen us pick up two points.

“We wish Adz the very best for the future in the Betfred Championship.”

