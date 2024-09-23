Super League club approaches former Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants halfback for coaching role

HULL FC have approached their former halfback Chris Thorman over a part-time coaching role at the Super League club, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Thorman, who played for the Black and Whites in 2009, registering one try in 21 appearances, is currently head coach of League One side Newcastle Thunder.

However, Hull have approached Thunder about Thorman taking a part-time backroom staff role at the MKM Stadium for 2025.

That being said, no further talks have since been held following the initial approach, which could signal that the Black and Whites have turned their attention elsewhere.

Thorman, 43, has been head coach of Newcastle since 2023, but failed to inspire the club to any victories in 2024 following an off-season of financial strife.

The former playmaker began his playing career with Sheffield Eagles before playing for the likes of Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, and York Knights.

Thorman would then begin his coaching career with the Knights in 2012 for just one game before taking up the role as assistant coach at Huddersfield.

