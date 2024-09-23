IMG gradings timetable explained as rugby league prepares for new era

AS rugby league enters into its brand-new era of IMG-run competition, there are a number of key dates to bear in mind for the end of the season.

Hired in 2022 to ‘reimagine’ rugby league, IMG set about working out a plan to bring the cream of the crop to Super League.

They did so by creating five ‘pillars’ of fandom, facilities, performance, social media and catchment that all 36 professional clubs would be scored by ahead of the 2025 season.

At the back end of 2023, indicative grades were sent to all clubs with all 36 given ways to improve in order reach the promise land of 15 points – a points total that would see a Grade A being awarded and thus Super League status confirmed.

Here are all the important dates for the calendar, with the deadline for data submission by Super League clubs ending yesterday.

Monday 2 September – Deadline for data submission by League One clubs

Monday 23 September – Deadline for data submission by Super League clubs

Monday 30 September – Deadline for data submission by Championship clubs

October 1-18: Period of work internally by the RFL followed by liaison between clubs and the Governing Body, before the data is presented for external audit. A tender process will take place with assistance from an assurance partner

Saturday and Sunday 19-20 October – Clubs given their official score for the first time

Tuesday 22 October – Clubs informed of all other clubs’ scores for the first time

Wednesday 23 October – 2025 IMG gradings made official for the first time

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast