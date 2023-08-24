Super League club chief rejects link to Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell

RECRUITMENT and retention is an ongoing process, with Super League clubs preparing to build their squads for 2024 and beyond.

One man who is out of contract and unsure of his future is Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell, who has found himself behind Brad O’Neill for most of the 2023 season.

Powell has been linked with a move to the Huddersfield Giants as head coach Ian Watson looks to improve on what has been a poor season at best for the former Salford Red Devils boss.

However, League Express understands that such a deal will not happen with managing director simply telling this publication “no” when asked if the Giants were interested in bringing Powell to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Of course, Huddersfield brought in Castleford Tigers hooker Adam Milner on loan with a view to a permanent deal at the end of 2023, whilst Nathan Peats is highly-thought of by Watson and the Giants’ playing group.

Where that leaves Powell remains unknown, but he won’t be joining Huddersfield.

