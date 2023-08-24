The most ill-disciplined and disciplined Super League sides in 2023

EVERY Super League fan loves looking at stats involving their own team.

And with the 2023 Super League season nearing its end, we have taken a look at some of the most important statistics to have been gathered by Opta.

One of those statistics is the most red and yellow cards that Super League sides have accumulated so far – and there is a great disparity between top and bottom.

With nine yellow cards to their name, the Catalans Dragons sit at the top of the most ill-disciplined teams in that regard, but Leeds Rhinos aren’t too far behind them with two reds and six yellows.

Salford Red Devils are next with seven yellow cards being handed out to their stars, whilst St Helens have accumulated one red card and six yellows.

Hull KR are next on the list with six yellow cards, with Wigan Warriors being given five.

Remarkably, five Super League sides are locked on four cards each – with Hull FC on four yellows, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves on one red and three yellows and Wakefield Trinity with two of each.

Interestingly, Castleford Tigers have the least amount of cards to their name with just three yellows.

