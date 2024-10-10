Super League club forced to shell out almost £850,000 in 2025 and beyond in travel costs

IT’S a figure that is scarcely believable, but that’s exactly what the Catalans Dragons face from 2025 and onwards.

That’s down to the fact that not only will the French side have to fund their own travel expenses to Super League grounds around the country next season (which equates to €600,000 – or just over £502,000), they will also have to fund RFL officials and Super League clubs’ travel expenses to the Stade Gilbert Brutus as well.

Those travel costs will amount to €400,000 – or just shy of £335,000 – bringing the grand total of costs the Catalans will have to shell out to equate to almost £850,000 – or €1m.

That, in itself, will impact the Dragons’ IMG score which will be revealed later this month, with owner Bernard Guasch revealing to French publication, L’Independant, that their provisional score of 16.73 announced towards the back end of last year, will decrease.

The increasing costs having to be paid by the Dragons is perhaps something that needs to be addressed, especially during a time when the Sky deal has been reduced by almost half since 2021.

