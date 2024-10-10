New Catalans Dragons signing makes bold 2024 Super League Grand Final prediction

AHEAD of the 2024 Super League semi-final play-offs, predictions are coming in thick and fast for who will win the Grand Final at Old Trafford in just under two days’ time.

With bookies favouring a Wigan triumph at Old Trafford, one man has gone against the grain to suggest that Hull KR will lift the trophy on October 12.

That man is Catalans Dragons signing Elliott Whitehead, who will leave the Canberra Raiders after a decade in the NRL.

Whitehead, who was also linked with a move to Hull FC before deciding on returning to the French club for 2025, believes Willie Peters’ side can buck the four-club winning trend of the Grand Final.

Asked who he felt would win the Grand Final, he said: “I think Hull KR,” Whitehead told NRL.com.

“I think it’s going to change, I think they’ve had a great season. I think they’re going to win.”

