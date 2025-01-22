Super League club has ‘never sold as many shirts’ than for 2025 season as Catalans Dragons second in number of Super League + subscribers

CATALANS DRAGONS have “never sold so many jerseys in 20 years” than for the 2025 Super League season, sales director Christophe Levy has revealed.

The Dragons are heading into the 2025 Super League campaign keen to right the wrongs of 2024 in which the French side failed to make the play-offs.

Although on the field last season left much to be desired, Catalans fans have rallied and got behind the club for the season ahead.

Levy told L’Independant: “We were pleasantly surprised by the store’s revenue in December. The club has never sold so many jerseys in 20 years, the first 500 have gone.

“We are out of stock, we ordered some, but the delivery and manufacturing times are long.”

Not only that, the Dragons are the second in the amount of subscribers for Super League +, according to the French publication.

The Dragons hope to reach the important figure of 4,500 subscribers by the 2025 season, whilst French TV station, L’Equipe, should offer all 27 Super League fixture involving the Dragons, just like TV3 which will broadcast on its platform in Spain.

L’Independant has also revealed that failing to reach the Super League Grand Final in 2024 cost Catalans €600,000 due to bonuses and the event of a semi-final at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

And, in 2025 for the first time, the Dragons will have to subsidise all costs for travelling Super League sides.

“By the end of February, we are obliged to seek new companies to have a decent season,” owner Bernard Guasch said.

“It is our responsibility, we leaders, to find the million euros that are missing today.”